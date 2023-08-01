Senior C# Software Developer – Johannesburg – up to R900k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Sandton based renowned Software Consulting house is looking for a technically strong and sound, Senior C# .NET Developer to work on challenging projects and building customised software applications /solutions for key clients.
In addition to the tech, the job requires a leader and mentor who is a people person and who is passionate about solving complex problems. An ability to understand business requirements and challenges and convert these into a suitable solution is key to landing this job!
Requirements:
- 5-8 years’ experience in C# development
- In depth working knowledge of C# language features and the .NET technology stack
- Solid understanding of Object-oriented programming fundamentals
- Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them (e.g., GOF patterns)
- Solid knowledge and practical experience of at least one RDBMS, including basic DBA functions
- Detailed implementation?experience as well as a solid understanding of the technology specific patterns.
Qualifications:
- BSc in computer science
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET
- RDBMS
- DBA
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree