Software Developer

My client is a dynamic Business Information Systems Consulting firm and an equal opportunity employer. Our clients operate in a range of industries including banking, financial services, manufacturing, fast moving consumer goods and recruitment throughout Africa and the Middle East. Our service offering includes project management, software implementation, product development across various platforms, and including e-commerce solutions.

We strive to be the best at what we do, and to achieve this we need people on our team who have commitment, drive, and a positive attitude that helps deliver winning results.

We are looking for a Software Developer to join our dynamic team to assist with ongoing maintenance of

existing products and to participate in the development of new, exciting and enhanced products and solutions

for the HR industry. This is a great opportunity to join an exciting company. This role is diverse, challenging, and interesting. This role offers excellent career growth opportunities as well as lucrative incentives and benefits.

This position requires an individual who is able to develop new solutions and enhance existing SAAS products. This position allows for the opportunity to work remotely.

Key Skills:

Development of software products;

Maintenance on existing systems;

System testing;

Creating and maintaining system documentation/technical specifications;

Understanding business requirement documents, project scopes and specifications.

A tertiary qualification would be preferred;

2+ years programming experience;

Motivated team worker and self-starter;

Knowledge of corporate HR processes would be beneficial but not essential;

Knowledge and experience developing with: HTML, CSS, C#, MVC, ASP.NET 4.0/4.5 and above, SQL Server

2016+;

Experience with Plinq, Interfaces and Web API’s advantageous;

Exposure to AI integration advantageous;

2+ years experience with AWS environments;

Experience with Mobile optimisation.

Excellent technical skills;

Excellent problem-solving abilities;

Excellent documentation skills;

Excellent communication skills.

Are you an Ambitious team player, but can work independently; Courageous and passionate;

Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency;

Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement;

Dynamic and progressive in their thinking; Ethical and responsible; Professional, trustworthy and keen.

Don’t waste time, apply now!

