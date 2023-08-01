Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Aug 1, 2023

  • Develop distributed systems in a Kubernetes environment.
  • Develop collections of services used for high data throughput systems.
  • Contribute to the overall architecture and design of the software solutions
  • Develop software with good CICD processes in mind automating as much as possible.
  • Develop with test driven development.
  • Be well versed in writing unit tests that span the solutions that you build.

Essential Criteria:

  • 6 years experience working with .Net.
  • Proficiency in backend integrations
  • 3 years working experience with Rabbit or Kafka.
  • SOLID and CICD principles
  • Experience in k8s
  • Experience in Docker for containerization and K8s
  • Git / Source Control
  • Thorough understanding of MySQL
  • 5 years SQL script writing experience
  • Experience in writing stored procedures

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • Rabbit
  • Docker
  • K8s
  • Azure
  • MySQL
  • CICD

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

