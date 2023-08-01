Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

- Develop distributed systems in a Kubernetes environment.
- Develop collections of services used for high data throughput systems.
- Contribute to the overall architecture and design of the software solutions
- Develop software with good CICD processes in mind automating as much as possible.
- Develop with test driven development.
- Be well versed in writing unit tests that span the solutions that you build.
Essential Criteria:
- 6 years experience working with .Net.
- Proficiency in backend integrations
- 3 years working experience with Rabbit or Kafka.
- SOLID and CICD principles
- Experience in k8s
- Experience in Docker for containerization and K8s
- Git / Source Control
- Thorough understanding of MySQL
- 5 years SQL script writing experience
- Experience in writing stored procedures
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- Rabbit
- Docker
- K8s
- Azure
- MySQL
- CICD
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree