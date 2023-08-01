System Administrator

Our client in the IT Sector is looking for a Software Application System Administrator to join our dynamic team to assist with the ongoing maintenance of existing products and to participate in the development of new and enhanced products and solutions. This role is diverse, challenging, and interesting, The successful candidate will work closely with various team members to improve customer service skills, use and enhance support tools, learn effective troubleshooting techniques, and increase product knowledge. They will utilize strong customer service, communication, and problem-solving skills to deliver support services for business applications. The successful candidate will need to develop close links with staff and management at all levels across the business and work with suppliers and internal teams.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Providing application support to users – Answer, resolve and log inbound customer calls, identify issues, and provide suggestions and long-term solutions.

To provide proactive support to internal customers: Analyze recurring incidents on the service desk and solve them through interaction with key stakeholders.

Investigate and analyze system issues to determine the cause of issues and appropriate corrective action.

Provide system knowledge and consultancy for divisional and cross-divisional projects ensuring that business process requirements are met, and best practice is achieved.

Pre and post-information systems implementation, and support with process owners

Contribute to the Help Desk knowledge base: Add quality articles relating to Problem Resolution pertaining to new, existing Projects, Types, and Sub Types.

Review and recommend continuous improvement of the systems and support processes.

Document technical information and processes for existing and newly developed functionality to provide suitable and up-to-date system support.

Maintain data quality and integrity within the system.

Ensure all critical services/systems are monitored.

Provide clear, professional, informative, and appropriate communication to colleagues, customers, and suppliers.

1st/2nd Level Support

Assign priority to calls low, medium, urgent, high, and critical.

Log Calls

Resolve calls.

Update the system in real-time.

Assign to 2nd Level Support if cannot resolve.

Accountable for follow-up and quality closure.

Problem Analysis – Identify recurring problems and report in weekly meeting Alert Management.

Use and update the knowledge base of the system.

Experience

Solid Experience in supporting and maintaining production computer systems in a customer-facing support environment of at least 5 to 10 years.

Experience with database systems, reporting, and query tools.

Desired Skills:

Programming

Finance

Analytical Thinking

Customer Care

Customer Focus

Customer Service

Written And Verbal Communication

Good time management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

