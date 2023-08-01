Technical Coordinator
POSITION PURPOSE
- The purpose of this job is to provide comprehensive technical services for the efficient and safe operation of electronic technology for health, safety, and productivity in the mining sector.
- Responsible for the overall technical performance and organization of designated branches/areas. Implementation of strategies to avoid risks and uncertainties within
- the designated branch/area.
- Understanding the client requirements of each mining operation and maintaining a customer-centric approach to deliver solutions and exceptional support.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Diploma in electronics Management Training
- 10 years’ experience in electronics (hardware and software) and IT (hardware, networks, and software)
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in Leadership knowledge of company product
- Good computer skills (Microsoft package) Knowledge of the Labour Relations
- Act & company policy and procedures
- Hardrock experience, SCAS Surface experience, and Xcel Level 9 knowledge, will be an advantage.
- Technical Background in a Mining industry
- Experience in installing, configuring, and maintaining Pedestrian Detecting System (SCAS II)
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Drive Service Compliance and Xcel9 to improve regional services offered to customers.
- Knowledge of the Hard Rock mining process and product application
- Reduce the number of product defects in the region.
- Ability to test all Gas monitors, fix monitors, multi – Gas monitors from the business.
- Ensure knowledge to design a noise sensor for sites that displays the DB for the protection of employees.
- Knowledge of dust monitoring systems in the bunkers.
- Managing the supervisors and technical team
Desired Skills:
- installing
- configuring
- Computer Skils
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma