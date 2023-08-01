Technical Coordinator

Aug 1, 2023

Technical Coordinator
POSITION PURPOSE

  • The purpose of this job is to provide comprehensive technical services for the efficient and safe operation of electronic technology for health, safety, and productivity in the mining sector.
  • Responsible for the overall technical performance and organization of designated branches/areas. Implementation of strategies to avoid risks and uncertainties within
  • the designated branch/area.
  • Understanding the client requirements of each mining operation and maintaining a customer-centric approach to deliver solutions and exceptional support.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Diploma in electronics Management Training
  • 10 years’ experience in electronics (hardware and software) and IT (hardware, networks, and software)
  • 3 – 5 years’ experience in Leadership knowledge of company product
  • Good computer skills (Microsoft package) Knowledge of the Labour Relations
  • Act & company policy and procedures
  • Hardrock experience, SCAS Surface experience, and Xcel Level 9 knowledge, will be an advantage.
  • Technical Background in a Mining industry
  • Experience in installing, configuring, and maintaining Pedestrian Detecting System (SCAS II)

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Drive Service Compliance and Xcel9 to improve regional services offered to customers.
  • Knowledge of the Hard Rock mining process and product application
  • Reduce the number of product defects in the region.
  • Ability to test all Gas monitors, fix monitors, multi – Gas monitors from the business.
  • Ensure knowledge to design a noise sensor for sites that displays the DB for the protection of employees.
  • Knowledge of dust monitoring systems in the bunkers.
  • Managing the supervisors and technical team

Desired Skills:

  • installing
  • configuring
  • Computer Skils

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

