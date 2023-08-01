Web Developer

NOTE: 12 Months Contract
- Provide day-today development and management of Fund’s e-commerce platform and creation, development, and management of Fund’s web security.
- Provides Fund’s delivery and support to the Senior Manager: IT to deliver the Fund’s web services.
- Assesses business needs & Fund’s need to provide functional web solutions that meet specified requirements and including analysis of opportunities in order meet all the required needs.
- Communicates related developmental needs within the department and collaborates with other teams and vendors on required development and enhancements needs.
- Assists with the release process for the Fund’s web applications which includes effective department wide, external users and end user communication.
- Assists in managing testing scripts and identifies opportunities for improvement.
- Negotiates resolution of conflicting requirements across other business units, brokers and/or departments through business analysts or application manager
- Provides regular one-on-one feedback to all members of the team and to the Senior Manager – IT or Head of Broadband Fund.
- Evaluates the contents of development requests on an ongoing basis and make recommendations on any developments.
- Provides honest assessment of any Fund’s web performance problems as needed in an assertive manner in a team meeting or in a one on one
- Manages delivery and SLAs by guiding change requests, problem management, maintenance, and enhancement tickets raised by the business or end users for assigned web applications.
- Develops relevant metrics, measures and publishes the performance of the services provided and enables continuous improvement activities in collaboration with peer groups.
- Monitors and reports on progress of his/her own project deliverables to appropriate stakeholders and switches.
- Monitor and Optimise network performance by trouble shooting network performance issues and analysing network traffic.
- Administer active directory and MS exchange server environment.
- Ensure stability and integrity of voice and data network services.
- Install Hardware and software.
- Manage the day-to-day operations of network infrastructure, client-server, and virtualised environments.
- Document all network administration processes and installation procedures.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
- Grade 12 matric
- BSc Computer Science Degree qualification.
- BSc Computer Science Hon or related Post Grad degree.
- HTML, CSX, JAVA, AJAX, C#.net, VB.net & ASP.net with SQL server, scripting related certification.
- 10 years’ experience in web and mobile applications development environment.
- 5 – 10 years’ experience in the Telecoms industry advantageous.
- Experience managing the operations of a fund or grant scheme
- Good knowledge of business application development methodologies in html, csx, java, ajax, C#.net, VB.net and ASP.net with SQL server, scripting, testing, preferably in developing e-Commerce applications.
- Knowledge of informational technology disciplines; e.g., software applications, networks, servers and interfaces, production operations, quality assurance and systems management, testing, development methodologies etc.
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- Java
- Web Development
- C#.net
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree