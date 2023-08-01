Web Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN and deliver cutting-edge integrated technology solutions as your coding talents as a Web Developer is sought by a dynamic Rental Service Provider in Joburg. Your role will also entail Web & Mobile app development and deployment, implementing test frameworks and automated tests and managing Software Developers. You will require a BSc. Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology, have 5 years’ relevant Systems Development experience including tools like JIRA, TFS, Front end languages & libraries like HTML, CSS & JavaScript, AngularJS, React and Server-side languages including C#, Python, PHP and .Net.

DUTIES:

Web App and Mobile App development and deployment.

Database development and administration.

Systems Integration.

Implementation of test frameworks and automated tests.

Manage Software Developers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc. Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology.

Experience/Skills –

5 Years relevant Systems Development experience.

System Development Management and Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) management tools incl. JIRA, TFS.

Programming languages and frameworks.

Front end languages & libraries incl. HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

JavaScript frameworks incl. AngularJS, React.

Server-side languages incl. C#, Python, PHP and .Net.

Source Control Tools.

COMMENTS:

