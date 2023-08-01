Web Developer – Gauteng Woodmead

Aug 1, 2023

NOTE: 12 Months Contract

  • Provide day-today development and management of Fund’s e-commerce platform and creation, development, and management of Fund’s web security.
  • Provides Fund’s delivery and support to the Senior Manager: IT to deliver the Fund’s web services.
  • Assesses business needs & Fund’s need to provide functional web solutions that meet specified requirements and including analysis of opportunities in order meet all the required needs.
  • Communicates related developmental needs within the department and collaborates with other teams and vendors on required development and enhancements needs.
  • Assists with the release process for the Fund’s web applications which includes effective department wide, external users and end user communication.
  • Assists in managing testing scripts and identifies opportunities for improvement.
  • Negotiates resolution of conflicting requirements across other business units, brokers and/or departments through business analysts or application manager
  • Provides regular one-on-one feedback to all members of the team and to the Senior Manager – IT or Head of Broadband Fund.
  • Evaluates the contents of development requests on an ongoing basis and make recommendations on any developments.
  • Provides honest assessment of any Fund’s web performance problems as needed in an assertive manner in a team meeting or in a one on one
  • Manages delivery and SLAs by guiding change requests, problem management, maintenance, and enhancement tickets raised by the business or end users for assigned web applications.
  • Develops relevant metrics, measures and publishes the performance of the services provided and enables continuous improvement activities in collaboration with peer groups.
  • Monitors and reports on progress of his/her own project deliverables to appropriate stakeholders and switches.
  • Monitor and Optimise network performance by trouble shooting network performance issues and analysing network traffic.
  • Administer active directory and MS exchange server environment.
  • Ensure stability and integrity of voice and data network services.
  • Install Hardware and software.
  • Manage the day-to-day operations of network infrastructure, client-server, and virtualised environments.
  • Document all network administration processes and installation procedures.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

  • Grade 12 matric
  • BSc Computer Science Degree qualification.
  • BSc Computer Science Hon or related Post Grad degree.
  • HTML, CSX, JAVA, AJAX, C#.net, VB.net & ASP.net with SQL server, scripting related certification.
  • 10 years’ experience in web and mobile applications development environment.
  • 5 – 10 years’ experience in the Telecoms industry advantageous.
  • Experience managing the operations of a fund or grant scheme
  • Good knowledge of business application development methodologies in html, csx, java, ajax, C#.net, VB.net and ASP.net with SQL server, scripting, testing, preferably in developing e-Commerce applications.
  • Knowledge of informational technology disciplines; e.g., software applications, networks, servers and interfaces, production operations, quality assurance and systems management, testing, development methodologies etc.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • Java
  • Web Development
  • C#.net

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position