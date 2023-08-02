AEM Developer

Purpose of the role:

Utilize the best practices and methodologies to design, develop, test and implement the best solution for client’s product

Responsibilities (include but not limited to):

Contribute towards the entire software development lifecycle (i.e. data modelling, analysis, technical design etc.) using Adobe Experience Manager

Provide deep knowledge expertise in Adobe Experience Manager

Assist in the conceptual and technical design using object-orientated design techniques and Adobe best practice

Component development

Assist with project planning, risk identifications and mitigation planning

Support micro frontend technology team (feature app teams) that integrate micros frontend in the CMS

Provide and implement corresponding feature services

Provide HTTP backend services for feature app teams

Develop tools for management of feature apps (OneHubManager)

Implement feature apps

Requirements/Experience/Skill

Relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum 4 years working experience as an AEM Developer

Proficient in MS Office 365 (i.e. SharePoint/OneDrive/Outlook/MS Teams etc.)

Proficient in AEM Sites (i.e. Component developer, Spring, OSGI, Sling, JCR, Classic UI, Touch UI)

Experience using HTML, JavaScript, CSS, Typescript, React, AWS

Experience using Agile/Waterfall methodologies

An excellent command of the English language (both verbal and written)

Advance development and documentation skills

Strong testing and debugging skills

Strong time management skills

Strong presentation skills

Able to work on multiple tasks at any given time

Personal Attributes:

Team player with the ability to work independently

Able to work in a fast-paced environment

Problem solver / solution driven: proposes solutions when faced with a challenge

Meticulous with attention to detail

Resilient

Proactive

Assertive

Empathetic

Reliable

Note: Resource may be required to work from site.

Desired Skills:

Office 365

AEM Sites

