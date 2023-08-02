Purpose of the role:
- Utilize the best practices and methodologies to design, develop, test and implement the best solution for client’s product
Responsibilities (include but not limited to):
- Contribute towards the entire software development lifecycle (i.e. data modelling, analysis, technical design etc.) using Adobe Experience Manager
- Provide deep knowledge expertise in Adobe Experience Manager
- Assist in the conceptual and technical design using object-orientated design techniques and Adobe best practice
- Component development
- Assist with project planning, risk identifications and mitigation planning
- Support micro frontend technology team (feature app teams) that integrate micros frontend in the CMS
- Provide and implement corresponding feature services
- Provide HTTP backend services for feature app teams
- Develop tools for management of feature apps (OneHubManager)
- Implement feature apps
Requirements/Experience/Skill
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Minimum 4 years working experience as an AEM Developer
- Proficient in MS Office 365 (i.e. SharePoint/OneDrive/Outlook/MS Teams etc.)
- Proficient in AEM Sites (i.e. Component developer, Spring, OSGI, Sling, JCR, Classic UI, Touch UI)
- Experience using HTML, JavaScript, CSS, Typescript, React, AWS
- Experience using Agile/Waterfall methodologies
- An excellent command of the English language (both verbal and written)
- Advance development and documentation skills
- Strong testing and debugging skills
- Strong time management skills
- Strong presentation skills
- Able to work on multiple tasks at any given time
Personal Attributes:
- Team player with the ability to work independently
- Able to work in a fast-paced environment
- Problem solver / solution driven: proposes solutions when faced with a challenge
- Meticulous with attention to detail
- Resilient
- Proactive
- Assertive
- Empathetic
- Reliable
Note: Resource may be required to work from site.
Desired Skills:
- Office 365
- AEM Sites