AEM Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 2, 2023

Purpose of the role:

  • Utilize the best practices and methodologies to design, develop, test and implement the best solution for client’s product

Responsibilities (include but not limited to):

  • Contribute towards the entire software development lifecycle (i.e. data modelling, analysis, technical design etc.) using Adobe Experience Manager
  • Provide deep knowledge expertise in Adobe Experience Manager
  • Assist in the conceptual and technical design using object-orientated design techniques and Adobe best practice
  • Component development
  • Assist with project planning, risk identifications and mitigation planning
  • Support micro frontend technology team (feature app teams) that integrate micros frontend in the CMS
  • Provide and implement corresponding feature services
  • Provide HTTP backend services for feature app teams
  • Develop tools for management of feature apps (OneHubManager)
  • Implement feature apps

Requirements/Experience/Skill

  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • Minimum 4 years working experience as an AEM Developer
  • Proficient in MS Office 365 (i.e. SharePoint/OneDrive/Outlook/MS Teams etc.)
  • Proficient in AEM Sites (i.e. Component developer, Spring, OSGI, Sling, JCR, Classic UI, Touch UI)
  • Experience using HTML, JavaScript, CSS, Typescript, React, AWS
  • Experience using Agile/Waterfall methodologies
  • An excellent command of the English language (both verbal and written)
  • Advance development and documentation skills
  • Strong testing and debugging skills
  • Strong time management skills
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Able to work on multiple tasks at any given time

Personal Attributes:

  • Team player with the ability to work independently
  • Able to work in a fast-paced environment
  • Problem solver / solution driven: proposes solutions when faced with a challenge
  • Meticulous with attention to detail
  • Resilient
  • Proactive
  • Assertive
  • Empathetic
  • Reliable

Note: Resource may be required to work from site.

Desired Skills:

  • Office 365
  • AEM Sites

