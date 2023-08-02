Agile Master (Advanced) – Gauteng Pretoria

Aug 2, 2023

  • Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters.

  • Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products/Sub-Products up to Domain level.

  • Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level.

  • Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices.

  • Aligns within broader teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes.

  • Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

  • Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making and conflict resolution.

  • Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects.

  • Assists with the internal and external communication and improving transparency.

  • Demonstrates the status/performance of the team as a key element.

  • Supports the Product Owner with grooming processes and product backlog management.

  • Assists with the project and team coordination tasks when required.

  • Creates Effort Estimation/Offers based on business requirements.

  • Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand-ups, Sprint Review, Sprint retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.

  • Daily use of the Agile tool chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).

Minimum Requirements:

  • Ability to manage a technical team using Agile Methodologies.

  • Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment and improving transparency.

  • Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques in the Scrum approach (e.g., numerous Burndown techniques, retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc.). Problem solving capabilities.

  • Ability to work as part of a team within the Agile Working Methodology.

  • Ability to interdependently and submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.

  • Excellent interpersonal & organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (Both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.

  • Engage with foreign customers with consideration for cultural differences/languages.

  • Advatageous Skills:

  • Level 1 process integration knowledge across multiple SAP Modules.

  • Level 1 technical (Incl. infrastructure) integration knowledge across multiple technologies.

  • Cloud computing technologies, business drivers and emerging computing trends.

  • Micro services.

  • Test Driven Development.

  • Project Management qualification.

  • Willing and able to travel internationally.

  • Flexibility to take up different tasks and be willing to work on weekends and public holidays for the implementation of operation (IT Support) related tasks.

  • 4-6 years’ experience in more than one Agile Team

  • At least 5 years’ experience in the IT/Software DevOps industry

  • IT/Business degree

  • At least two of the following:
    • Prfessional Scrum Master IIITM

    • Certified Scrum Prfessional – Scrum Master® (scrumalliance.rg).

    • Certified SAFe® prgram Consultant (scaledagile.com).

    • Certified SAFe® Agilisit (scaledagile.cm).

    • Scale Prfessional Scrum™ (scrum.rg).

    • Certified SAFe Release Train Engineer (scaledagile.cm).

  • MS Office tool (Excel, Word, project, Viso & PowerPoint) and JIRA/Confluence.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile Methodologies
  • Leadership Skills
  • Burndown techniques

