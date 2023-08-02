Android Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

This position reports to the Engineering Manager (Logistics Mobile)
- Help design, develop and refine new features
- Locate and resolve bugs and crashes
- Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
- Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimation
The skills we need:
- Be accountable
- Creative
- Solutions oriented
- Flexible
- Take pride in your work
Qualifications & Experience:
- Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science or Engineering with a minimum of 3 years experience in a software development role.
- In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma (in Computer Science or Engineering), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 6 years experience in a software development role.
- At least 2 years of which should include professional experience in native Android (preferably using Android Studio).
- Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles.
- Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing techniques.
- Appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.
- Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions preferred.
- Experience working with unit test frameworks (MockK, Robolectric, etc.) preferred.
- Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well-known libraries (Retrofit, etc.) preferred.
- Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Notion preferred.
- Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Appium (optional).
- Experience developing location-based apps with high availability requirements would be advantageous.
- Experience with Firebase products (Analytics, Crashlytics, Firestore, Remote Config, etc.) would be advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- android
- mobile
- Android Development
- android studio
- native android