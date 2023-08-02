Android Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

This position reports to the Engineering Manager (Logistics Mobile)

Help design, develop and refine new features

Locate and resolve bugs and crashes

Brainstorm new ideas and concepts

Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimation

The skills we need:

Be accountable

Creative

Solutions oriented

Flexible

Take pride in your work

Qualifications & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science or Engineering with a minimum of 3 years experience in a software development role.

In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma (in Computer Science or Engineering), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 6 years experience in a software development role.

At least 2 years of which should include professional experience in native Android (preferably using Android Studio).

Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles.

Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing techniques.

Appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.

Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions preferred.

Experience working with unit test frameworks (MockK, Robolectric, etc.) preferred.

Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well-known libraries (Retrofit, etc.) preferred.

Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Notion preferred.

Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Appium (optional).

Experience developing location-based apps with high availability requirements would be advantageous.

Experience with Firebase products (Analytics, Crashlytics, Firestore, Remote Config, etc.) would be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

android

mobile

Android Development

android studio

native android

