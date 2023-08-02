Business Analyst – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

A pioneering Agriculture Technology company is looking for a talented, passionate, and professional Business Analyst to join their team to help build out the platform for the agricultural sector. The successful applicant must have a degree in Business information systems or Industrial Engineering and experience with requirements gathering and analyses with respect to software engineering or product design.

DUTIES:

Collaborate with product managers, designers, clients (and users) and other stakeholders to gather and analyse requirements and translate them into technical specifications for new product features or enhancements to existing features.

Effectively communicate feature specifications to the engineering team and monitor their fulfilment via online project management environments such as JIRA.

Create pragmatic user guides for existing and new features – using textual and audio-visual mediums.

Assist with the training of support staff and account managers in the proper use of the company’s product’s features.

Assist with the creation of test plans for new features, so that QA can effectively test new features.

Create project plans and product roadmaps for sets of new features and manage their fulfilment via pragmatic project management methodologies.

Create product roadmap forecasts- with regular revisions- to the managing director- to facilitate revenue forecasts.

REQUIREMENTS:

Preferably a degree in Business information systems or Industrial Engineering

Experience with requirements gathering and analyses with respect to software engineering or product design.

Experience with creating and writing specifications for software products or features.

Experience with software project management- from large projects to constant small improvements to existing products.

Experience with creating pragmatic user documentation (i.e., documenting a software product) via text, videos, screencasts, etc.

Experience with designing data models for relational databases.

Some experience with relational databases (e.g., PostgreSQL) and writing SQL queries.

Some experience with software architecture and design.

Experience with user interface design (HCI) will be advantageous.

Experience in the fruit or vegetable industries will be advantageous.

Experience with end-user support will be advantageous.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving skills.

Excellent teamwork and collaboration abilities.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to handle multiple projects and prioritize tasks effectively.

