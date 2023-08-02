Cloud Engineer/ Dev Ops Engineer

We are seeking a skilled Cloud Engineer with 4 to 5 years of experience in AWS, Kubernetes, and Crossplane to join a Financial Service company in Johannesburg. As a Cloud Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining cloud-based solutions that meet our clients’ needs. You will work closely with the IT development and operations teams to ensure the smooth operation and scalability of the cloud infrastructure.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
- 4 to 5 years of professional experience as a Cloud Engineer, with a focus on AWS, Kubernetes, and Crossplane.
- Strong knowledge of AWS services
- Hands-on experience with Kubernetes and related tools
- Familiarity with Crossplane and its capabilities
- Solid understanding of networking principles, security best practices, and infrastructure-as-code concepts.
DUTIES:
- Design, deploy, and manage scalable and secure cloud solutions using AWS services
- Develop and implement Kubernetes-based solutions for containerized applications, leveraging Kubernetes orchestration, networking, and storage capabilities.
- Utilize Crossplane to integrate and manage infrastructure resources across multiple cloud providers, ensuring efficient resource allocation and cost optimization.
- Collaborate with software development teams to assist in the deployment and integration of applications within the cloud environment.
- Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines for automated deployment and continuous integration of cloud-based applications.
- Monitor and optimize cloud infrastructure performance, availability, and security.
- Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to cloud infrastructure and applications, working closely with the operations team and service providers when necessary.
- Stay up to date with industry best practices and emerging technologies in cloud computing, Kubernetes, and related areas.
- Contribute to documentation, knowledge sharing, and provide technical guidance and support to junior team members
Desired Skills:
- cloud engineer
- DevOps
- IT management
- IT Manager
- Crossplane
- kubernetes
- AWS