Cloud Engineer/ Dev Ops Engineer

We are seeking a skilled Cloud Engineer with 4 to 5 years of experience in AWS, Kubernetes, and Crossplane to join a Financial Service company in Johannesburg. As a Cloud Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining cloud-based solutions that meet our clients’ needs. You will work closely with the IT development and operations teams to ensure the smooth operation and scalability of the cloud infrastructure.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

4 to 5 years of professional experience as a Cloud Engineer, with a focus on AWS, Kubernetes, and Crossplane.

Strong knowledge of AWS services

Hands-on experience with Kubernetes and related tools

Familiarity with Crossplane and its capabilities

Solid understanding of networking principles, security best practices, and infrastructure-as-code concepts.

DUTIES:

Design, deploy, and manage scalable and secure cloud solutions using AWS services

Develop and implement Kubernetes-based solutions for containerized applications, leveraging Kubernetes orchestration, networking, and storage capabilities.

Utilize Crossplane to integrate and manage infrastructure resources across multiple cloud providers, ensuring efficient resource allocation and cost optimization.

Collaborate with software development teams to assist in the deployment and integration of applications within the cloud environment.

Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines for automated deployment and continuous integration of cloud-based applications.

Monitor and optimize cloud infrastructure performance, availability, and security.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to cloud infrastructure and applications, working closely with the operations team and service providers when necessary.

Stay up to date with industry best practices and emerging technologies in cloud computing, Kubernetes, and related areas.

Contribute to documentation, knowledge sharing, and provide technical guidance and support to junior team members

Desired Skills:

cloud engineer

DevOps

IT management

IT Manager

Crossplane

kubernetes

AWS

