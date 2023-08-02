Data Analyst

Aug 2, 2023

About the position:
We are looking for a passionate certified Data Analyst. The successful candidate will turn data into information, information into insight and insight into business decisions.
The successful candidate will be a self-starter who is comfortable with ambiguity, is analytical, highly mathematical, and detail-oriented Responsibilities will include conducting full lifecycle analysis to include requirements, activities, and design.
Primary responsibilities for the job include:

  • Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports
  • Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality
  • Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems
  • Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets
  • Filter and “clean” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems
  • Work with management to prioritize business and information needs
  • Locate and define new process improvement opportunities.
  • Writing SQL queries to verify the completeness and integrity of data
  • Executing other data activities such as data compilation, data conversion, data cleaning, string manipulation
  • Turn data into visual representations using Power BI or SSRS
  • Develop customized reports from databases to extract and collect data according to client or management needs
  • Generate metrics and develop actionable recommendations
  • Present data in a way that is most meaningful and readily accessible to the business
  • Collaborate with end users to gather report requirements and ensure proper testing and validation
  • Provide support to end users on standardized and ad hoc reports
  • Design and develop complex analytical reports, including trend and dashboard reports

Requirements

  • BS in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics
  • A minimum of 3 years- experience as a Data Analyst or Business Data Analyst
  • Technical expertise regarding data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques
  • Strong knowledge of and experience with reporting packages (Business Objects etc), databases (SQL etc), programming (XML, or ETL frameworks)
  • Knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analysing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS etc)
  • Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

Desired Skills:

  • Data Models
  • Database Design Development
  • Data Mining and Segmentation
  • Business Objects
  • SQL
  • XML
  • ETL

Learn more/Apply for this position