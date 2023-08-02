Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

About the position:
We are looking for a passionate certified Data Analyst. The successful candidate will turn data into information, information into insight and insight into business decisions.
The successful candidate will be a self-starter who is comfortable with ambiguity, is analytical, highly mathematical, and detail-oriented Responsibilities will include conducting full lifecycle analysis to include requirements, activities, and design.
Primary responsibilities for the job include:
- Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports
- Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality
- Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems
- Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets
- Filter and “clean” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems
- Work with management to prioritize business and information needs
- Locate and define new process improvement opportunities.
- Writing SQL queries to verify the completeness and integrity of data
- Executing other data activities such as data compilation, data conversion, data cleaning, string manipulation
- Turn data into visual representations using Power BI or SSRS
- Develop customized reports from databases to extract and collect data according to client or management needs
- Generate metrics and develop actionable recommendations
- Present data in a way that is most meaningful and readily accessible to the business
- Collaborate with end users to gather report requirements and ensure proper testing and validation
- Provide support to end users on standardized and ad hoc reports
- Design and develop complex analytical reports, including trend and dashboard reports
Requirements
- BS in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics
- A minimum of 3 years- experience as a Data Analyst or Business Data Analyst
- Technical expertise regarding data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques
- Strong knowledge of and experience with reporting packages (Business Objects etc), databases (SQL etc), programming (XML, or ETL frameworks)
- Knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analysing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS etc)
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy
Desired Skills:
- Data Models
- Database Design Development
- Data Mining and Segmentation
- Business Objects
- SQL
- XML
- ETL