Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

About the position:

We are looking for a passionate certified Data Analyst. The successful candidate will turn data into information, information into insight and insight into business decisions.

The successful candidate will be a self-starter who is comfortable with ambiguity, is analytical, highly mathematical, and detail-oriented Responsibilities will include conducting full lifecycle analysis to include requirements, activities, and design.

Primary responsibilities for the job include:

Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports

Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality

Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems

Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets

Filter and “clean” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems

Work with management to prioritize business and information needs

Locate and define new process improvement opportunities.

Writing SQL queries to verify the completeness and integrity of data

Executing other data activities such as data compilation, data conversion, data cleaning, string manipulation

Turn data into visual representations using Power BI or SSRS

Develop customized reports from databases to extract and collect data according to client or management needs

Generate metrics and develop actionable recommendations

Present data in a way that is most meaningful and readily accessible to the business

Collaborate with end users to gather report requirements and ensure proper testing and validation

Provide support to end users on standardized and ad hoc reports

Design and develop complex analytical reports, including trend and dashboard reports

Requirements

BS in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics

A minimum of 3 years- experience as a Data Analyst or Business Data Analyst

Technical expertise regarding data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques

Strong knowledge of and experience with reporting packages (Business Objects etc), databases (SQL etc), programming (XML, or ETL frameworks)

Knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analysing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS etc)

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

Desired Skills:

Data Models

Database Design Development

Data Mining and Segmentation

Business Objects

SQL

XML

ETL

