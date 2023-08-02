Data Analyst (Temp Contract) Wits Ezintsha – Gauteng Randburg

Main purpose of the job:

To build reports on Excel by sourcing information from various platforms that will assist management with decision making

Location:

Ezintsha – 32 Princess of Wales Terrace, Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Create process flows

System Design and Development: Collaborating with stakeholders to understand their operational requirements and designing software solutions that meet those needs. This involves writing code, developing applications, and integrating various systems

Analyse data that is presented and formulate templates that will make the data easy to understand

Implement efficient and optimal reporting templates from various databases

Implementation of new templates, methods, and reporting using technology

Recommend systems/software that could facilitate business processes

Present reports to the senior management team

Perform ad hoc duties as requested by management

Information Visualization: Creating visual representations of data through charts, graphs, and dashboards to facilitate easier understanding and decision-making

Process Improvement: Identifying opportunities for process optimization and efficiency improvements based on data needs analysis

Integration and Interoperability: Integrating different software systems within an organization to facilitate seamless data flow and communication, allowing various departments to work together efficiently

Problem-solving: Quickly identifying and addressing issues that may arise in operational systems, troubleshooting errors, and finding effective solutions

Work alongside other staff and build capacity to implement better practices related to the implementation and operationalization of systems/templates created. This may include the preparation of training sessions an

materials, and the provision of one-on-one sessions with team members where necessary to provide understanding and guidance to others

Collaboration: Working collaboratively with cross-functional teams, including project managers, quality assurance, and operations teams, to deliver high-quality software solutions

Promote harmony, teamwork, sharing and transparency of information, and be willing to go the extra mile

Support and drive the Ezintsha Ethos

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and activities and demonstrate effective self-management

Manage stakeholder expectations

Openly and appropriately communicating with relevant stakeholders regarding the progression of tasks and outputs and meeting of deadlines

Provide means of resolution for issues arising

Maintain a positive attitude and sense of humor

Required minimum education and training:

BCom Statistics, BCom Economics, or BCom Information Systems (with advanced skills in Excel automation)

Required minimum work experience:

2 – 3 years experience in systems development and implementation

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

1 year of experience in business and data analytics

1-year experience in Information Systems in Implementation activities with ability and emphasis on troubleshooting, analysis, and process flow

Emphasis on Microsoft Excel

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 11 August 2023.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computer Skills

Computing

Healthcare

Medical

About The Employer:

BackgroundEzintsha is a group of South African academics and health professionals who work with partners around the world. They apply new technology to health-related problems and work to extend access to effective drugs so that quality health care and medicine is available to everyone. Ezintsha is a newly formed sub-division of Wits Health Consortium, which is part of the University of the Witwatersrand, based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

