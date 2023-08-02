Database Administrator (DBA)

We are currently seeking a skilled and dedicated Database Administrator (DBA) to join our team. As a DBA, you will be responsible for managing and optimizing our database systems to ensure data integrity, security, and performance. This role offers an opportunity to contribute to the effective utilization of our data assets and support our organization’s data-driven decision-making processes.

Qualification required:

Matric

Experience required:

Relevant Qualification

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

The candidate will be focusing more on our client’s database environment, using MS SQL as the back end. We are looking for an expert MS SQL database administrator.

The Database Administrator has the responsibility of administrating, monitoring, and troubleshooting a 24×7 production environment’s database servers and associated infrastructure.

This role with other team members to ensure 100% uptime, plan future capacity requirements, maintain security, and apply updates.

As a Senior DBA, you will solve exciting technical challenges by analyzing, troubleshooting, and designing vital services, platforms, and infrastructure while always thinking about reliability, scalability, resilience, security, and performance.

Responsible for day-to-day activities regarding the upkeep and availability of all database servers in the environment including lower environments.

Serve as SME (subject matter expert) for Microsoft SQL Server.

Responsible for database backup and restore functions including scheduled tests of DR availability, including knowledge of MS SQL restoration and availability technologies such as Clustering, Replication, and especially Always-On.

MS SQL production database level performance tuning.

Participates in SQL code reviews for the application teams to enforce SQL coding standards.

Builds and reports on SQL environment performance and availability metrics and takes appropriate actions to implement best practices and optimize performance.

Assist in the technical analysis and design for current and future projects.

Work environment:

Location: Johannesburg, South Africa

Employment Type: Contract

Work Arrangement: Hybrid

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

