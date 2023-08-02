Database Administrator (DBA) at Reverside

Job Title: Database Administrator (DBA)

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Database Administrator (DBA) to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] candidate will be focusing more on our client’s database environment, using MS SQL as back end. We are looking for an expert MS SQL database administrator. The Database Administrator has the responsibility of administrating, monitoring, and troubleshooting a 24×7 production environment’s database servers and associated infrastructure excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Skills and Knowledge Required

This role with other team members to ensure 100% uptime, plan future capacity requirements, maintain security, and apply updates.

As a Senior DBA, you will solve exciting technical challenges by analyzing, troubleshooting, and designing vital services, platforms, and infrastructure while always thinking about reliability, scalability, resilience, security, and performance.

Responsibilities

Responsible for day-to-day activities regarding the upkeep and availability of all database servers in the environment including lower environments.

Serve as SME (subject matter expert) for Microsoft SQL Server.

Responsible for database backup and restore functions including scheduled tests of DR availability, including knowledge of MS SQL restoration and availability technologies such as Clustering, Replication and especially Always-On.

MS SQL production database level performance tunning.

Participates in SQL code-reviews for the application teams to enforce SQL coding standards.

Builds and reports on SQL environment performance and availability metrics and takes appropriate actions to implement best practices and optimize performance.

Assist in the technical analysis and design for current and future projects.

Requirements /Qualifications

A minimum, a degree in computer science, IT, or relevant fields as preferred.

Excellent communication skills

Ability to manage projects.

Listening skills

Team-Oriented

Desired Skills:

MS SQL

SQL code-reviews

Microsoft SQL Server.

troubleshooting

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

