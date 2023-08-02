Devops Engineer

Aug 2, 2023

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced DevOps Engineer to join their team of professionals in Cape Town.

Responsibilities

  • Maintaining, building, and setting up new development tools and infrastructure
  • Working on ways to automate and improve development and release processes
  • Ensuring that systems are safe and secure against cybersecurity threats
  • Working with software developers and software engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended
  • Planning out projects and being involved in project management decisions
  • Improve integration of code between teams
  • Deploy releases, updates, and fixes
  • Provide technical support to developers
  • Build tools to reduce occurrences of errors and improve developer and customer experience
  • Develop software to integrate with internal back-end system
  • Develop scripts to analyse and visualise important metrics about development processes

Requirements

  • Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
  • Experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role
  • Proficient with git and git workflows
  • Knowledge of gitlab, yocto, and cmake is a bonus
  • Good knowledge of Python
  • Working knowledge of databases and SQL

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com.

You are also welcome to contact Giné on [Phone Number Removed];.

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Devops Engineer
  • Devops Engineer
  • Devops Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position