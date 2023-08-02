Devops Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced DevOps Engineer to join their team of professionals in Cape Town.
Responsibilities
- Maintaining, building, and setting up new development tools and infrastructure
- Working on ways to automate and improve development and release processes
- Ensuring that systems are safe and secure against cybersecurity threats
- Working with software developers and software engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended
- Planning out projects and being involved in project management decisions
- Improve integration of code between teams
- Deploy releases, updates, and fixes
- Provide technical support to developers
- Build tools to reduce occurrences of errors and improve developer and customer experience
- Develop software to integrate with internal back-end system
- Develop scripts to analyse and visualise important metrics about development processes
Requirements
- Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
- Experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role
- Proficient with git and git workflows
- Knowledge of gitlab, yocto, and cmake is a bonus
- Good knowledge of Python
- Working knowledge of databases and SQL
