Devops Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Responsibilities

Maintaining, building, and setting up new development tools and infrastructure

Working on ways to automate and improve development and release processes

Ensuring that systems are safe and secure against cybersecurity threats

Working with software developers and software engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended

Planning out projects and being involved in project management decisions

Improve integration of code between teams

Deploy releases, updates, and fixes

Provide technical support to developers

Build tools to reduce occurrences of errors and improve developer and customer experience

Develop software to integrate with internal back-end system

Develop scripts to analyse and visualise important metrics about development processes

Requirements

Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field

Experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role

Proficient with git and git workflows

Knowledge of gitlab, yocto, and cmake is a bonus

Good knowledge of Python

Working knowledge of databases and SQL

Desired Skills:

