Facilities and Technical Assistant at Air Traffic and Navigation Services – Gauteng Kempton Park

Introduction

Applications are invited to apply for the positions of Store man assistant (Grade 13) [Email Address Removed] successful applicants will be reporting to the Building Administrator– FAOR

Description

Major activities

Perform, if minor action required, routine preventive and corrective maintenance on ATNS buildings and related infrastructure. These activities include carrying out and/or operating maintenance equipment at all buildings which may include:

– Lifts, Hoists and Ladders- Power Tools- Air Conditioning Systems- Handheld Fire Extinguishing equipment- Plumbing Systems- Gardens & lawns- Pest Control

Operating Security Systems, access control and intrusion alarms

Contractors during Building and Site Maintenance activities

Supervise ATNS Vehicles in respect of: logbooks, licenses, permits, record sheets and service schedules

Driver and Messenger duties as required

Assist the Engineering Technicians with the maintenance and support of CNS/ATM systems and equipment

Escorting of external cleaning contractors

Draft useful, informative, and concise reports on building systems and equipment as requested and proactively when as required.

Assist with new or upgrading building projects

Compliance with Airport Regulations

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Qualifications and Experience

Grade 12

Valid code 8 driver’s license

1 years’ general and building maintenance experience

Desired Skills:

general maintanance

Occupational health and safety

Plumbing

aircon maintanance

