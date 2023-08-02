Facilities and Technical Assistant at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Introduction
Applications are invited to apply for the positions of Store man assistant (Grade 13) [Email Address Removed] successful applicants will be reporting to the Building Administrator– FAOR
Description
Major activities
- Perform, if minor action required, routine preventive and corrective maintenance on ATNS buildings and related infrastructure. These activities include carrying out and/or operating maintenance equipment at all buildings which may include:
– Lifts, Hoists and Ladders- Power Tools- Air Conditioning Systems- Handheld Fire Extinguishing equipment- Plumbing Systems- Gardens & lawns- Pest Control
- Operating Security Systems, access control and intrusion alarms
- Contractors during Building and Site Maintenance activities
- Supervise ATNS Vehicles in respect of: logbooks, licenses, permits, record sheets and service schedules
- Driver and Messenger duties as required
- Assist the Engineering Technicians with the maintenance and support of CNS/ATM systems and equipment
- Escorting of external cleaning contractors
- Draft useful, informative, and concise reports on building systems and equipment as requested and proactively when as required.
- Assist with new or upgrading building projects
- Compliance with Airport Regulations
Minimum Requirements
Minimum Qualifications and Experience
- Grade 12
- Valid code 8 driver’s license
- 1 years’ general and building maintenance experience
Desired Skills:
- general maintanance
- Occupational health and safety
- Plumbing
- aircon maintanance