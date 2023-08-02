Facilities and Technical Assistant at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Aug 2, 2023

Introduction

Applications are invited to apply for the positions of Store man assistant (Grade 13) [Email Address Removed] successful applicants will be reporting to the Building Administrator– FAOR

Description
Major activities

  • Perform, if minor action required, routine preventive and corrective maintenance on ATNS buildings and related infrastructure. These activities include carrying out and/or operating maintenance equipment at all buildings which may include:

– Lifts, Hoists and Ladders- Power Tools- Air Conditioning Systems- Handheld Fire Extinguishing equipment- Plumbing Systems- Gardens & lawns- Pest Control

  • Operating Security Systems, access control and intrusion alarms
  • Contractors during Building and Site Maintenance activities
  • Supervise ATNS Vehicles in respect of: logbooks, licenses, permits, record sheets and service schedules
  • Driver and Messenger duties as required
  • Assist the Engineering Technicians with the maintenance and support of CNS/ATM systems and equipment
  • Escorting of external cleaning contractors
  • Draft useful, informative, and concise reports on building systems and equipment as requested and proactively when as required.
  • Assist with new or upgrading building projects
  • Compliance with Airport Regulations

Minimum Requirements
Minimum Qualifications and Experience

  • Grade 12
  • Valid code 8 driver’s license
  • 1 years’ general and building maintenance experience

Desired Skills:

  • general maintanance
  • Occupational health and safety
  • Plumbing
  • aircon maintanance

