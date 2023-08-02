Full Stack C# Software Engineer (Permanent or Contract – Remote)

We are looking for Fullstack C# Developers with to design, develop and implement software solutions and mobile android applications and to co-ordinate within a team of different individuals who are working on different parts of the solution’s architecture. The position is within one of SA’s largest tech firms who service large local and global corporates. If you are a problem solver that is committed to sophisticated design, this position is for you.

Key Responsibilities:

Ability to adhere to coding Standards and knowledge of industry coding standards/guidelines

Ability to define quality in context of software development

Understanding basic coding concepts

Configuration, Self-commenting code, Data access

Understanding coding concepts and constructs

Understanding of OOP

Understanding the difference between solution architecture and design

Design principles and architectural and design patterns

Concepts such as IoC

SDLC

Agile/Waterfall methodologies

Knowledge of security concepts, tools and techniques

Requirements

4-7 years working experience

Bachelor degree in related field (Advantageous)

Relevant software development certifications

Tech Stack

HTML / CSS / JS

.NET specific will include: MVC / WCF / WPF / Entity Framework or Dappa

.NetCore

Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS / GRPC / Protobuf

Mobile: Android / IOS / Ionic / React Native / Cordova

Cloud: Amazon Web Services / Azure / Google Cloud

DevOps: Jenkins / Bamboo / Gitlab CI

HTML / CSS / JS / Angular 2 or later / ReactJS

Java including: Java SE / Java EE / Hibernate/ JPA / Spring

JVM Languages: Kotlin / Groovy

Build & Dependency Tools: Maven / Gradle

Testing: JUnit / Selenium / Mockito / Cucumber

Microservices: Spring Boot / Vert.X / Micronaut / Netflix OSS libraries

Containerisation: Docker / Kubernetes / OpenShift

NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email. SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. This doesn’t automatically mean that a successful candidate can claim an offer for the maximum advertised salary. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate a market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience

Desired Skills:

C# Developer

Full Stack Developer

OOP

SDLC

C# Stack

.Net

