Full Stack Java Developer – Semi Remote – R742 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

A multinational organization that produces luxury cars is on the hunt for a Full Stack Java Developer. You will be joining a team of IT innovators that work on cutting edge technical solutions within the automotive industry.

You will be responsible for developing systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements and managing application incidents in line with the company’s policies and standards

Core understanding and or commercial experience:

Angular

JAVA EE / JAVA

Spring Framework, AWS Stack

Junit, Mockito, Test Containers

React

Docker

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

IntelliJ / Visual Studio Code

Typescript

Sonarqube

Browser Developer Tools

Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/ webpack)

Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

GIT/Bitbucket

Node.JS

Jira, Confluence

Beneficial to have in addition to the above:

Working on Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)

Micro Services

DevOps

PaaS Knowledge (Cloud)

Java EE Container (Glassfish (Payara), Tomcat, Boss, Websphere)

IoC / Dependency Injection

Reference Number for this position is GZ53826 which is a per hour-based work offering between R619 and R742 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

