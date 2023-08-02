Full Stack Java Developer – Semi Remote – R742 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

A multinational organization that produces luxury cars is on the hunt for a Full Stack Java Developer. You will be joining a team of IT innovators that work on cutting edge technical solutions within the automotive industry.
You will be responsible for developing systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements and managing application incidents in line with the company’s policies and standards
Core understanding and or commercial experience:
- Angular
- JAVA EE / JAVA
- Spring Framework, AWS Stack
- Junit, Mockito, Test Containers
- React
- Docker
- RESTful and SOAP services
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- IntelliJ / Visual Studio Code
- Typescript
- Sonarqube
- Browser Developer Tools
- Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/ webpack)
- Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
- GIT/Bitbucket
- Node.JS
- Jira, Confluence
Beneficial to have in addition to the above:
- Working on Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)
- Micro Services
- DevOps
- PaaS Knowledge (Cloud)
- Java EE Container (Glassfish (Payara), Tomcat, Boss, Websphere)
- IoC / Dependency Injection
Reference Number for this position is GZ53826 which is a per hour-based work offering between R619 and R742 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Java EE
- React
- Docker
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree