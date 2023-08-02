Integrate Software Engineer

  • Managing projects / processes.

  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language.

  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.

  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.

  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends.

  • Design and implement big data architecture on Splunk and AWS that can handle the ingestion, processing, and analysis of data that is too large or complex for traditional database systems.

  • Creating the next generation observability solutions to increase productivity, operational efficiency, and threat awareness.

  • Assisting with the business case.

  • Planning and monitoring.

  • Eliciting requirements.

  • Requirements organisation.

  • Translating and simplifying requirements.

  • Requirements management and communication.

  • Requirements analysis.

Minimum Requirements:

  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / 5 years of experience.

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies.

  • Coordination between development and support environments.

  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.

  • Assist with identification and management of risks.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Intelligence Solutions
  • JavaScript
  • TypeScript

