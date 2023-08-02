Integrate Software Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

- Managing projects / processes.
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language.
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends.
- Design and implement big data architecture on Splunk and AWS that can handle the ingestion, processing, and analysis of data that is too large or complex for traditional database systems.
- Creating the next generation observability solutions to increase productivity, operational efficiency, and threat awareness.
- Assisting with the business case.
- Planning and monitoring.
- Eliciting requirements.
- Requirements organisation.
- Translating and simplifying requirements.
- Requirements management and communication.
- Requirements analysis.
Minimum Requirements:
- IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / 5 years of experience.
- Understanding of integration between different technologies.
- Coordination between development and support environments.
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.
- Assist with identification and management of risks.
Desired Skills:
- Business Intelligence Solutions
- JavaScript
- TypeScript