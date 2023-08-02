IT Applications Analyst at Famous Brands – Gauteng Midrand

Responsible for SAGE X3 ERP v12 adequate support and maintenance of all financial and operational systems so that they can perform with optimum efficiency, reliability, and usefulness to the user.

Maintain and support the continued day to day operations of the current ERP.

Maintain and support continued day to day operations of current third-party applications integrated to the current ERP.

1st and 2nd Line support of these systems.

Track and Log periodic scheduled tasks. Ensure successful running of these tasks.

Training fellow users on efficient and proper use of information systems.

Creating Training documents and System process documents.

Where necessary, assist in systems administration to ensure optimal use thereof.

As a member of the team, participate in ERP scoping, and any subsequent systems upgrades or replacements from the incumbent ERP.

Research and remain in touch with best practices across the industry and communicate innovations where opportunities present themselves.

Perform the necessary due diligence required to achieve positive results.

Support SAGE X3 ERP (SI – Sage Intelligence) reporting, Crystal Report Writing.

After hour, support is also needed for the various Business Units

Desired Skills:

Good problem solving skills

enumerative skills

excellent communication skills

process optimization

elimination of inefficiencies

passionate about satisfying customers

self-motivated and an energetic team-player

deadline orientated with a sense of discipline

urgency in a pressured environment

proactive with initiative

team player that pays great attention to detail

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Responsible for SAGE X3 ERP v12 support, maintenance, and training of business information systems. Work with FB Application and Infrastructure team and appointed partners to maximize efficiency and minimize risk to the business. Contribute toward scoping best in class technologies as well as the continued enhancement, maintenance, and support of existing systems. Participate in project tracking, cost benefit analysis. Assist in the preparation and processing of budget and forecasting templates.

