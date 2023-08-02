Java BOTS Developer – Fairlands – R720k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Fairland

An amazing opportunity for a Java Developer to join South Africa’s most dynamic and fast-growing financial institute. They are a dynamic, innovative, award-winning team allowing you to gain experience in the BOTS space.

If you are passionate about improving the lives of customers through simple, effective solutions that meet their needs and you want to be part of this dynamic, innovative, award-winning team, APPLY TODAY!!

Skills Required:

Java

J2EE

Spring Boot

Kafka

ActiveMQ

RabbitMQ

Tibco

Microservice Architecture

Docker

Any BOTS related experience an advantage

Reference Number for this position is GZ53315 which is a permanent role based in Johannesburg offering a salary of up to R720k Per Annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java

J2EE

Spring Boot

RabbitMQ

Tibco

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position