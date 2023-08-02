Java Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Midrand

A wonderful opportunity for a Java Full Stack Developer to join an automotive group that stays ahead of the innovative game within an environment that is building for the future. This company uses powerful innovations and their passion to shape the future of sustainable mobility

You will be responsible for managing projects/ processes and documenting requirements in appropriate format depending on the methodology that is followed

To be part of this brand that creates ground-breaking and emotional premium mobility solutions for the discerning customers of today and tomorrow, APPLY NOW

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Development and programming:

Agile methodology and XP

Jira (advantage)

Java 8 and above

Java EE

GraphQL (advantage)

Batch Processing and Scheduling

OO principles

JPA

Design patterns eg: CQRS, Domain Driven Design patters

Clean code

TDD

DevSecOps (Security as part of our development process – to minimise vulnerabilities)

Angular (Angular 9)

Typescript

HMTL

CSS

Jest testing framework

Cypress testing framework

Bitbucket

Jenkins

Docker

GlassFish (Payara)

Interface Technologies

REST APIs

Queues/Topics

SOAP-based services

Reference Number for this position is GZ54253 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand and Home office offering a rate of between R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java 8

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position