Java Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Midrand

A wonderful opportunity for a Java Full Stack Developer to join an automotive group that stays ahead of the innovative game within an environment that is building for the future. This company uses powerful innovations and their passion to shape the future of sustainable mobility
You will be responsible for managing projects/ processes and documenting requirements in appropriate format depending on the methodology that is followed
To be part of this brand that creates ground-breaking and emotional premium mobility solutions for the discerning customers of today and tomorrow
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- Development and programming:
- Agile methodology and XP
- Jira (advantage)
- Java 8 and above
- Java EE
- GraphQL (advantage)
- Batch Processing and Scheduling
- OO principles
- JPA
- Design patterns eg: CQRS, Domain Driven Design patters
- Clean code
- TDD
- DevSecOps (Security as part of our development process – to minimise vulnerabilities)
- Angular (Angular 9)
- Typescript
- HMTL
- CSS
- Jest testing framework
- Cypress testing framework
- Bitbucket
- Jenkins
- Docker
- GlassFish (Payara)
- Interface Technologies
- REST APIs
- Queues/Topics
- SOAP-based services
Reference Number for this position is GZ54253 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand and Home office offering a rate of between R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
