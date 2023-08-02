Java Software Developer – Semi Remote – R630 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

A well-known organization within the automotive industry who deal with luxurious cars and innovative cutting-edge technology is on the hunt for their next Software Developer to join their organization.

You will be responsible for developing systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements and preparing system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

If you passionate about being a Java Developer and taking your career to the next level within the Automotive industry then this opportunity for you!

Requirements:

Solid experience in software development (i.e., Angular/Typescript/Java EE)

Sound experience working with database tools (i.e., PostgreSQL/Oracle/DB2)

Should have experience in using RESTful web services using Java EE

Use of CI/CD for continuous development (e.g., Git, Jenkins, Maven, Nexus, etc.)

Practical experience in UI/UX design and development

Have knowledge in using message brokers such as (IBM MQ/ Kafka)

Use of Microsoft Azure (AWS advantageous) for cloud development

Use of SonarQube tool

Java 11+

Java Enterprise Edition

Angular, Typescript/ CSS

Quarkus (Spring is advantageous)

Hibernate ORM, JPA

Database (PostgreSQL, Oracle, DB2)

IBM MQ Server (Kafka advantageous)

Kubernetes

Git (Bitbucket)

CI/CD, Jenkins

Test Driven Development

JAX-RS API implementation

Swagger documentation

Agile Principles

PLM and Bill-of-Material

PTC Windchill (PDM Link, MPM Link)

Nice to have in addition to the above:

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users

German speaking / understanding an advantage

Reference Number for this position is GZ53039 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home offering a rate of between R550 and R630 PH negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

