Java Software Developer – Semi Remote – R630 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

A well-known organization within the automotive industry who deal with luxurious cars and innovative cutting-edge technology is on the hunt for their next Software Developer to join their organization.
You will be responsible for developing systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements and preparing system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
If you passionate about being a Java Developer and taking your career to the next level within the Automotive industry then this opportunity for you!
Requirements:
- Solid experience in software development (i.e., Angular/Typescript/Java EE)
- Sound experience working with database tools (i.e., PostgreSQL/Oracle/DB2)
- Should have experience in using RESTful web services using Java EE
- Use of CI/CD for continuous development (e.g., Git, Jenkins, Maven, Nexus, etc.)
- Practical experience in UI/UX design and development
- Have knowledge in using message brokers such as (IBM MQ/ Kafka)
- Use of Microsoft Azure (AWS advantageous) for cloud development
- Use of SonarQube tool
- Java 11+
- Java Enterprise Edition
- Angular, Typescript/ CSS
- Quarkus (Spring is advantageous)
- Hibernate ORM, JPA
- Database (PostgreSQL, Oracle, DB2)
- IBM MQ Server (Kafka advantageous)
- Kubernetes
- Git (Bitbucket)
- CI/CD, Jenkins
- Test Driven Development
- JAX-RS API implementation
- Swagger documentation
- Agile Principles
- PLM and Bill-of-Material
- PTC Windchill (PDM Link, MPM Link)
Nice to have in addition to the above:
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users
- German speaking / understanding an advantage
Reference Number for this position is GZ53039 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home offering a rate of between R550 and R630 PH negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- GIT(Bucket)
- Angular
- TypeScript
- CSS
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree