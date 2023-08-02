Java Software Engineer – Johannesburg (CBD) – up to R12m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Africa – focused financial services organisation is looking for a passionate and skilled Java Software Engineer, who wants to purse an extremely valuable opportunity to become software development artisan in the banking industry.

You will be required to implement, maintain, and support java systems as part of the IT strategy.

Are you looking to pursue an exciting opportunity to be apart of a complex and challenging environment – APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

5-7 Years’ Experience in Application Support

5 – 7 Broad experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions.

5 – 7 years of Java experience and iOS project implementation.

Proficient in Java and Workflow

IT Knowledge

IT Development

IT Applications

Automated Unit Testing

Data Integrity

looking for someone who has experience in Spring boot core technologies i.e., Spring data, Security, Cloud, Cache.

Microservices API -integration (RESTful services/Webservices)

Database technologies exposure (JPA/Hibernate, Postgres)

Cloud technologies exposure (AWS cloud, RedHat OpenShift/Kubernetes/Docker)

DevOps (CI/CD) (Build Pipeline, Bamboo/Jenkins, Git, Bitbucket)

Java 8 +

Agile methodologies exposure

Qualifications:

BSc Comp Science, B. Com Informatics degree or advanced degree

Bachelor’s degree in a field requiring strong analytical and quantitative skills such as Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Information Systems or similar

Bank recognised computer programming course or JAVA Certification

Reference Number for this position is MK53512 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg (CBD) offering a cost to company salary of up to R1,2m PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed]

or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Spring data

Java

Security

Cloud

Cache

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position