JavaScript Full Stack Lead Developer and Integration Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

Aug 2, 2023

  • Managing projects / processes / epics / user stories.

  • Break down complex requirements into solutions and changes in the systems to accommodate the business requirements.

  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language and integrate different technologies to a fully functioning platform.

  • Utilize the latest cloud computing technologies, business drivers and emerging computing trends to drive the roadmap of the platform.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Effective integration between different technologies.

  • Coordination between the environments applied.

  • Planning and monitoring.

  • Requirements management and communication.

  • Identification and management of risks.

  • TypeScript / JavaScript.

  • GraphQL.

  • Nodejs (expressjs, apollo).

  • React, Typescript and backend development.

  • Redis, Mongo.

  • CSS 3.

  • Antd.

  • HTML 5.

  • AWS ECS, Lambda experience.

  • Docker, Docker Compose.

  • Bitbucket, Git.

  • Passionate about IT solution architecture, development and are thrilled about latest technologies, strategic but also hands-on.

  • Leadership/mentoring experience.

Desired Skills:

  • CSS 3

