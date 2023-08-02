JavaScript Full Stack Lead Developer and Integration Specialist

- Managing projects / processes / epics / user stories.
- Break down complex requirements into solutions and changes in the systems to accommodate the business requirements.
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language and integrate different technologies to a fully functioning platform.
- Utilize the latest cloud computing technologies, business drivers and emerging computing trends to drive the roadmap of the platform.
Minimum Requirements:
- Effective integration between different technologies.
- Coordination between the environments applied.
- Planning and monitoring.
- Requirements management and communication.
- Identification and management of risks.
- TypeScript / JavaScript.
- GraphQL.
- Nodejs (expressjs, apollo).
- React, Typescript and backend development.
- Redis, Mongo.
- CSS 3.
- Antd.
- HTML 5.
- AWS ECS, Lambda experience.
- Docker, Docker Compose.
- Bitbucket, Git.
- Passionate about IT solution architecture, development and are thrilled about latest technologies, strategic but also hands-on.
- Leadership/mentoring experience.
Desired Skills:
- CSS 3