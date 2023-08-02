Junior Web Developer at Village N Life – Western Cape Camps Bay

Village and Life is a leading Tourism and Hospitality company based in the beautiful Camps Bay.

If you thrive on a company culture that focuses on growing their employees through career development and staff incentives, this is the company for you.

An exciting opportunity exists for a Junior Web Developer to join our team on a part time basis.

This is not a remote position.

Qualifications and experience

Matric

Basic HTML

Basic CSS

Experience in WordPress advantageous

Responsibilities

New Websites

Design and create websites and user interfaces, using standard HTML/CSS/PHP practices, while incorporating data from back-end databases

Develop CSS layout mode

Building websites on CMS platforms (WordPress)

Existing websites

Content changes

including rates, specials, images and property specifications

ensuring consistency, accuracy and company branding at all times

Web Banners

Design – Internal and External

E-mail signatures

Specials page

General

Consistently create well-designed, tested code using best practices for website development, including mobile and responsive site design

Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology

Programs and proficiencies

HTML

CSS

Basic PHP

WordPress

BeTheme

Due to the large volume of applications received, only candidates that meet the minimum requirements will be contacted.

If you have not heard back from us in 2 weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

