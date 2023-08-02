Junior Web Developer at Village N Life – Western Cape Camps Bay

Village and Life is a leading Tourism and Hospitality company based in the beautiful Camps Bay.
If you thrive on a company culture that focuses on growing their employees through career development and staff incentives, this is the company for you.
An exciting opportunity exists for a Junior Web Developer to join our team on a part time basis.
This is not a remote position.
Qualifications and experience
- Matric
- Basic HTML
- Basic CSS
- Experience in WordPress advantageous
Responsibilities
New Websites
- Design and create websites and user interfaces, using standard HTML/CSS/PHP practices, while incorporating data from back-end databases
- Develop CSS layout mode
- Building websites on CMS platforms (WordPress)
Existing websites
- Content changes
- including rates, specials, images and property specifications
- ensuring consistency, accuracy and company branding at all times
Web Banners
- Design – Internal and External
- E-mail signatures
- Specials page
General
- Consistently create well-designed, tested code using best practices for website development, including mobile and responsive site design
- Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology
Programs and proficiencies
- HTML
- CSS
- Basic PHP
- WordPress
- BeTheme
Due to the large volume of applications received, only candidates that meet the minimum requirements will be contacted.
If you have not heard back from us in 2 weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- WordPress Development
- PHP
- betheme
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate