Junior Web Developer at Village N Life

Aug 2, 2023

Village and Life is a leading Tourism and Hospitality company based in the beautiful Camps Bay.

If you thrive on a company culture that focuses on growing their employees through career development and staff incentives, this is the company for you.

An exciting opportunity exists for a Junior Web Developer to join our team on a part time basis.

This is not a remote position.

Qualifications and experience

  • Matric
  • Basic HTML
  • Basic CSS
  • Experience in WordPress advantageous

Responsibilities

New Websites

  • Design and create websites and user interfaces, using standard HTML/CSS/PHP practices, while incorporating data from back-end databases
  • Develop CSS layout mode
  • Building websites on CMS platforms (WordPress)

Existing websites

  • Content changes
  • including rates, specials, images and property specifications
  • ensuring consistency, accuracy and company branding at all times

Web Banners

  • Design – Internal and External
  • E-mail signatures
  • Specials page

General

  • Consistently create well-designed, tested code using best practices for website development, including mobile and responsive site design
  • Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology

Programs and proficiencies

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Basic PHP
  • WordPress
  • BeTheme

Due to the large volume of applications received, only candidates that meet the minimum requirements will be contacted.

If you have not heard back from us in 2 weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

