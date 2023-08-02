Liferay Java Developer – Semi Remote – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 2, 2023

A German manufacturer is looking for a next generation Liferay Java Developer to join their team of IT innovators.

Gain exposure to international projects driving the fourth industrial revolution equipped with technology 2 years ahead of the SA market. There is a degree of remote work and insight into futuristic driving machines.

Requirements:

  • 5+ years
  • Bootstrap
  • Angular JS
  • Ajax
  • js
  • Jenkins
  • Sonar
  • Glassfish Server
  • Liferay 7
  • Java Enterprise Development
  • Java Persistence Framework
  • Gladle
  • Flyway
  • GlassFish
  • Payara
  • JUnit
  • HTML

Reference Number for this position is MK53402 which is a long-term contracting position rotating between Midrand and PTA and Working remotely offering a contracting rate of between R460 and R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

