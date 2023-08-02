Liferay Java Developer – Semi Remote – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A German manufacturer is looking for a next generation Liferay Java Developer to join their team of IT innovators.

Gain exposure to international projects driving the fourth industrial revolution equipped with technology 2 years ahead of the SA market. There is a degree of remote work and insight into futuristic driving machines.

Requirements:

5+ years

Bootstrap

Angular JS

Ajax

js

Jenkins

Sonar

Glassfish Server

Liferay 7

Java Enterprise Development

Java Persistence Framework

Gladle

Flyway

GlassFish

Payara

JUnit

HTML

Reference Number for this position is MK53402 which is a long-term contracting position rotating between Midrand and PTA and Working remotely offering a contracting rate of between R460 and R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed]

or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

