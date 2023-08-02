Master Data Management Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Position Description

On-site, full-time position as a Master Data Management (MDM) Engineer in our Cape Town office.

This position reports to the R&D Process Development Team Lead and will perform day-to-day master data activities creating, maintaining, and coordinating processes across the organization to support master data management activities. Additionally, this position is expected to provide accurate, consistent, and complete master data to functions, applications, and processes within the organization.

The successful candidate will thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced working environment and contribute directly to our company culture and success. This position will offer unique challenges, learning, and growth including the opportunity to support a global organization

Responsibilities

Master Data Management Process

Creation of release, maintenance, change, lifecycle, and monitoring processes to ensure efficient and streamlined master data management processes

Creation and maintenance of documentation related to data location, data source, data relationship, data Integration maps, and data classifications

Training of business teams on master data management processes including the interactions with processes and data during their routine tasks

Monitor MDM processes to ensure risk based performance reporting on the use and maintenance of data

Support and facilitate data access for both operational and analytical master data

Identify data sources, producers, and consumers within the organization

Collect and analyze metadata

Streamline data sharing between different business systems and facilitate data processing

Establish permission and security frameworks related to data sources

Establish and maintain a high level of data accuracy, consistency, and quality

Master data activities for products, parts, and label data

Capturing and maintenance of all related data

Release and change management of data

Lifecycle procedures to ensure data is available or decommissioned in time

Monitor the usage and quality of data

Required Experience

Working with MDM concepts within organizations

Data modeling for MDM data domains and designing hierarchies

Manufacturing part master data principles and practices

Experience with manufacturing ERP and MES systems

Using data quality tools to profile, cleanse, standardize, and enrich data

Using ETL and API tools to integrate data sources and consumers

Preferred Additional Experience:

Experience in multi-national or corporate environments is essential

Basic understanding of compliance frameworks

The candidate must demonstrate the following skills:

Analytical and problem solving skills

Effective written, verbal and presentation, and listening communications skills

Negotiation, persuasion, and influencing

Strong teamwork and collaboration skills

The ability to engage with different functions, leadership levels, and cultures to support stakeholder management and influencing

The candidate must demonstrate the following personal attributes:

Honest and trustworthy

Possess cultural awareness and sensitivity

Qualifications and Education

4+ years with a degree or diploma in Data Sciences, CIMP (Certified Information Management Professional) qualifications, or equivalent qualification from a recognised tertiary institution in master data management or data governance

or

or 7+ years of relevant Master Data Management (MDM) experience in a production and/or product development environment

Desired Skills:

APIs

ERP systems

Extract Transform Load (ETL)

Master Data Services (MDS)

SAP Master Data Management (MDM)

About The Employer:

Our client is an early-stage life science company based in Boulder, Colorado, United States with a local office in Cape Town, South Africa. The team is passionate about innovation and values collaboration, creativity and scientific rigor. “We believe the intersection of biology, engineering and computer science presents exciting opportunities for developing novel technologies that promote research and improve human health.” The company specializes in the design, development and production of DNA- and RNA-modifying enzymes that enable high-growth applications in genomics, molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine.

Learn more/Apply for this position