Mechatronic and Software Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

A pioneering Agriculture Technology company is looking for a skilled Mechatronic Engineer to join their team and contribute to the development and production of their innovative agricultural robots. The ideal candidate for this role has a degree in Mechatronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or a related field and is experienced in both mechanical and electronic engineering and possesses a practical mindset, driven by the desire to create solutions that deliver tangible value to customers.

DUTIES:

Program and maintain the company’s robots using the Java language.

Assemble and integrate robot parts, ensuring high-quality and efficient production.

Install company robots at customer sites, ensuring proper functioning and customer satisfaction.

Troubleshoot and debug production and programming issues, providing timely resolutions.

Design 3D models of robot parts using CAD software.

Utilize 3D printing technologies to manufacture robot components.

Manage stock levels of robot components and coordinate with suppliers for timely replenishment.

Write clean, efficient, and reusable code following best practices and coding standards.

Integrate mechatronic systems in collaboration with the engineering team.

Utilize Git and related tools for version control, CI/CD pipelines, and collaboration.

Collaborate with the quality assurance team to ensure the delivery of high-quality mechatronic solutions.

Optimize system performance, ensuring scalability and reliability.

Stay up to date with the latest trends and technologies in mechatronics and related fields.

REQUIREMENTS:

Preferably a degree in Mechatronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.

Proficiency in Java/C++/Python.

Solid understanding of object-oriented programming (OOP) concepts, REST APIs, and software design principles.

Knowledge of low-level protocols such as TCP/RS232 is a plus.

Experience with 3D modeling software for design and manufacturing.

Experience in 3D printing technologies is a plus.

Solid understanding of mechanical principles and systems integration.

Familiarity with a single-board computer/microcontrollers and IoT methodologies is a plus.

Familiarity with version control systems, such as Git.

Linux and terminal skills are advantageous for mechatronic system deployments.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving and debugging skills in the context of mechatronic systems and programming.

Excellent teamwork and collaboration abilities to work effectively with interdisciplinary teams.

Strong written and verbal communication skills to convey complex technical concepts.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Mechatronic

and

Software

Learn more/Apply for this position