Project Manager

Join a leading brand with massive market share!

R600 000 – R672 000

A leader in the telecommunications landscape.

Long-term contract (6 to 12 months) with the option to renew.

Project Management qualification.

8+ years

Minimum Requirements:



Must be able to communicate, present and engage with Board and C-Suite Executive Management.

Proven experience in project management

Ability to lead project teams of various sizes.

Must have Project Management certification.

Desired Skills:

