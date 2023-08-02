Project Manager – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Project Manager

To lead in the planning, managing, organising, and monitoring of project implementation in the Innovation Fund and contribute to

the knowledge and learning agenda of the Jobs Fund.

Key Results Areas Outputs

1 Project Management 1.1 Manage project plans, deliverables, financials, dependencies and outcomes of assigned

projects to ensure that the project goals and objectives are achieved within the project

timeframe and guidelines by the relevant stakeholders and management committees.

1.2 Manage overall project risk through identified mitigation processes proactively with project

stakeholders to avoid project delivery, problems and delays.

1.3 Manage successful implementation of projects for full the cycle of each project including:

? Programme induction sessions

? Quality maintenance of project records and documentation

? Guidance and direction i.t.o. programme objectives and operations

? Analysis and reporting on project products (e.g. business plans and project plans)

? Support data population and manage information

? Monitoring and evaluation of projects

? Project cash flows and expenditure reporting

? Conduct commercial analysis, financial modelling and analysis, risk analysis and

institutional analysis

?

1.4 Ensure Project documentation conforms to agreed standards and procedures, review progress

against milestone and targets. Do qualitative analysis of documents.

1.5 Compile and present project status reports to provide project updates on activities and

deliverables.

1.6 Assist with ensuring that governance requirements of professional project management and

those applicable to the National Treasury and Municipality are adhered to

1.7 Make recommendations aligned with the project specifications ensuring that the specifics of

the project are being adhered to.

2 Strategic Management

and planning

2.1 Manage projects and portfolio activities in line with strategies and policies

2.2 Design and implement any strategic management and planning aspects as directed

3 Financial Management 3.1 Contribute to the efficient financial and technical management of Jobs Fund projects.

3.2 Ensure project deliverables stay on time, on-target and in-budget.

3.3 Coordinate with other members of the JF PMU to review financial information and forecasts

3.4 Compare and analyse actual results with plans and forecasts to identify financial status and

monitor variances.

3.5 Analyse current and past financial data and performance, identify trends in financial

performance and provide recommendations for improvement

3.6 Assist with the compilation of data, financial reports and interpretation of legislated financial

reporting requirements and regulations

4 Stakeholder

engagement

4.1 Establishment and maintain an effective relationship with National Treasury and other

government departments, the private investor community, official development agencies and

other stakeholders.

4.2 Identify and liaise with relevant project stakeholders.

PART C: COMPETENCIES

Level of Proficiency Definition

1 Beginner Theoretical knowledge. Understands the fundamentals and the terminology. Resolves simple technical

problems/issues in his/her field.

2 Intermediate Applies knowledge to a simple real situation to deliver a relevant solution and conclusion.

3 Competent Develops a thorough understanding of the discipline and the interaction with related fields. Able to solve

complex situations using knowledge and explain concepts in simple words to non-technical person

4 Advanced Specialises in one area, and resolves highly complex problems/issues within area of specialisation.

Teaches others through articles, seminars, etc.

5 Expert Recognised among peers as a leading expert. Recognition based on articles published in established

technical magazines, journals, books written, requests for interventions outside the GTAC.

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES

Competency Definition Level

Client Service

Orientation

The ability to interact with and respond to internal and external client needs and expectations in a manner

that puts into practice the Batho Pele spirit and meets and exceeds service delivery standards, with priority

given to client satisfaction

3

Commitment to

Learning

Actively pursues learning and development in order to achieve results and to contribute to continuous

improvement. Supports and encourages the learning and development of others

Desired Skills:

Project Budget

Jobs Fund and grants management

Project plan

Project Management

Scope Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Project Management Institute

