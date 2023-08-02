Project Manager – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Project Manager
To lead in the planning, managing, organising, and monitoring of project implementation in the Innovation Fund and contribute to
the knowledge and learning agenda of the Jobs Fund.
Key Results Areas Outputs
1 Project Management 1.1 Manage project plans, deliverables, financials, dependencies and outcomes of assigned
projects to ensure that the project goals and objectives are achieved within the project
timeframe and guidelines by the relevant stakeholders and management committees.
1.2 Manage overall project risk through identified mitigation processes proactively with project
stakeholders to avoid project delivery, problems and delays.
1.3 Manage successful implementation of projects for full the cycle of each project including:
? Programme induction sessions
? Quality maintenance of project records and documentation
? Guidance and direction i.t.o. programme objectives and operations
? Analysis and reporting on project products (e.g. business plans and project plans)
? Support data population and manage information
? Monitoring and evaluation of projects
? Project cash flows and expenditure reporting
? Conduct commercial analysis, financial modelling and analysis, risk analysis and
institutional analysis
1.4 Ensure Project documentation conforms to agreed standards and procedures, review progress
against milestone and targets. Do qualitative analysis of documents.
1.5 Compile and present project status reports to provide project updates on activities and
deliverables.
1.6 Assist with ensuring that governance requirements of professional project management and
those applicable to the National Treasury and Municipality are adhered to
1.7 Make recommendations aligned with the project specifications ensuring that the specifics of
the project are being adhered to.
2 Strategic Management
and planning
2.1 Manage projects and portfolio activities in line with strategies and policies
2.2 Design and implement any strategic management and planning aspects as directed
3 Financial Management 3.1 Contribute to the efficient financial and technical management of Jobs Fund projects.
3.2 Ensure project deliverables stay on time, on-target and in-budget.
3.3 Coordinate with other members of the JF PMU to review financial information and forecasts
3.4 Compare and analyse actual results with plans and forecasts to identify financial status and
monitor variances.
3.5 Analyse current and past financial data and performance, identify trends in financial
performance and provide recommendations for improvement
3.6 Assist with the compilation of data, financial reports and interpretation of legislated financial
reporting requirements and regulations
4 Stakeholder
engagement
4.1 Establishment and maintain an effective relationship with National Treasury and other
government departments, the private investor community, official development agencies and
other stakeholders.
4.2 Identify and liaise with relevant project stakeholders.
PART C: COMPETENCIES
Level of Proficiency Definition
1 Beginner Theoretical knowledge. Understands the fundamentals and the terminology. Resolves simple technical
problems/issues in his/her field.
2 Intermediate Applies knowledge to a simple real situation to deliver a relevant solution and conclusion.
3 Competent Develops a thorough understanding of the discipline and the interaction with related fields. Able to solve
complex situations using knowledge and explain concepts in simple words to non-technical person
4 Advanced Specialises in one area, and resolves highly complex problems/issues within area of specialisation.
Teaches others through articles, seminars, etc.
5 Expert Recognised among peers as a leading expert. Recognition based on articles published in established
technical magazines, journals, books written, requests for interventions outside the GTAC.
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES
Competency Definition Level
Client Service
Orientation
The ability to interact with and respond to internal and external client needs and expectations in a manner
that puts into practice the Batho Pele spirit and meets and exceeds service delivery standards, with priority
given to client satisfaction
3
Commitment to
Learning
Actively pursues learning and development in order to achieve results and to contribute to continuous
improvement. Supports and encourages the learning and development of others
Desired Skills:
- Project Budget
- Jobs Fund and grants management
- Project plan
- Project Management
- Scope Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Project Management Institute