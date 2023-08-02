Python Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Looking for Developers who have a focus on Python and Django. If you are a Python Specialist, then send in your CV and we could be contacting you!

Key Requirements

4+ years’ experience

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed] Qualification

Python

Django

CI/CD

HTML, CSS, JS

AWS or Azure exposure

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Python

Django

CI/CD

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

AWS

Azure

Learn more/Apply for this position