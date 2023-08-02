Python Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Looking for Developers who have a focus on Python and Django. If you are a Python Specialist, then send in your CV and we could be contacting you!
Key Requirements
- 4+ years’ experience
- BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed] Qualification
- Python
- Django
- CI/CD
- HTML, CSS, JS
- AWS or Azure exposure
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
