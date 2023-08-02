Python Software Engineer – Semi Remote – R750 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

A fantastic opportunity for a Software Engineer to join a team of specialists developing the next generation of software systems for the business’s Group’s future driving machines.

This is an opportunity to get involved in various aspects of their solutions (back-end, front-end, DevOps tooling). Don’t let this opportunity pass you by, Apply today!!

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Great code organisation and quality

Commitment to infrastructure as code

Automation

TDD (Test-Driven Development)

BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)

Building CLI Tools

Building Python Libraries

Python Unit Testing

Using Public Cloud Services

Java Exposure

Restful services

CI/CD

Understanding of Agile ways of working

Strong Debugging skills

Beneficial skills in addition to the above:

Java Exposure

MongoDB Exposure

AWS services (e.g. SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, Cloud Watch, CDK, IAM)

TypeScript, NodeJS

Atlassian APIs

Reference Number for this position is GZ53816 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home Office rotation offering a contract rate of between R680 and R750 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

