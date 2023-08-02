React Js Developer

We are looking for a skilled [URL Removed] developer to join our front-end development team. In this role, you will be responsible for developing and implementing user interface components using [URL Removed] concepts and workflows such as Redux, Flux, and Webpack. You will also be responsible for profiling and improving front-end performance and documenting our front-end codebase.
To ensure success as a [URL Removed] developer, you should have in-depth knowledge of JavaScript and React concepts, excellent front-end coding skills, and a good understanding of progressive web applications. Ultimately, a top-class [URL Removed] developer should be able to design and build modern user interface components to enhance application performance.
Responsibilities
- Meeting with the development team to discuss user interface ideas and applications.
- Reviewing application requirements and interface designs.
- Identifying web-based user interactions.
- Developing and implementing highly responsive user interface components using react concepts.
- Writing application interface codes using JavaScript following [URL Removed] workflows.
- Troubleshooting interface software and debugging application codes.
- Developing and implementing front-end architecture to support user interface concepts.
- Monitoring and improving front-end performance.
- Documenting application changes and developing updates.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or a similar field.
- Previous experience working as a [URL Removed] developer.
- In-depth knowledge of JavaScript, CSS, HTML, and front-end languages.
- Knowledge of REACT tools including [URL Removed] Webpack, Enzyme, Redux, and Flux.
- Experience with user interface design.
- Knowledge of performance testing frameworks including Mocha and Jest.
- Experience with browser-based debugging and performance testing software.
- Excellent troubleshooting skills.
- Good project management skills.
Desired Skills:
- REACT js
- JavaScript React