React Js Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 2, 2023

We are looking for a skilled [URL Removed] developer to join our front-end development team. In this role, you will be responsible for developing and implementing user interface components using [URL Removed] concepts and workflows such as Redux, Flux, and Webpack. You will also be responsible for profiling and improving front-end performance and documenting our front-end codebase.

To ensure success as a [URL Removed] developer, you should have in-depth knowledge of JavaScript and React concepts, excellent front-end coding skills, and a good understanding of progressive web applications. Ultimately, a top-class [URL Removed] developer should be able to design and build modern user interface components to enhance application performance.

Responsibilities

  • Meeting with the development team to discuss user interface ideas and applications.
  • Reviewing application requirements and interface designs.
  • Identifying web-based user interactions.
  • Developing and implementing highly responsive user interface components using react concepts.
  • Writing application interface codes using JavaScript following [URL Removed] workflows.
  • Troubleshooting interface software and debugging application codes.
  • Developing and implementing front-end architecture to support user interface concepts.
  • Monitoring and improving front-end performance.
  • Documenting application changes and developing updates.

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or a similar field.
  • Previous experience working as a [URL Removed] developer.
  • In-depth knowledge of JavaScript, CSS, HTML, and front-end languages.
  • Knowledge of REACT tools including [URL Removed] Webpack, Enzyme, Redux, and Flux.
  • Experience with user interface design.
  • Knowledge of performance testing frameworks including Mocha and Jest.
  • Experience with browser-based debugging and performance testing software.
  • Excellent troubleshooting skills.
  • Good project management skills.

Desired Skills:

  • REACT js
  • JavaScript React

