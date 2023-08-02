SAP Basis Consultant

Requirements
- Strong hands on implementation and support experience working with latest releases for SAP ECC, CRM BI, HANA and BW, Solution Manager with SQL server on Windows clustered environment.
- Essential to be capable of deriving an SAP Roadmap for the IT Landscape and provide technical inputs on Best Practices and Recommendations for IT Transformation and Digital Enablement.
- Lead technical resource, who works closely with IT and key business thought leaders to ensure delivery of robust solution throughout the organisation.
- Define and drive a current and future state architectural BASIS roadmap that ensures that all initiatives are aligned with the goals of the business and projects are completed with the highest level of quality. Strong knowledge of multi system landscape architecture and integration aspects between heterogeneous system technologies
- Global focus desired , in the areas of build and support for ECC, Ariba, Webmethods, HCM, BW and HANA. SAP Netweaver administration and Strong knowledge of multi system landscape architecture and integration aspects between heterogeneous system technologies
Desired Skills:
- SAP Basis
- SAP Solution Manager