Scrum Master Agile

Aug 2, 2023

About the job
As a Scrum Master, you will help teams from our clients with their Agile way of working, more specifically help Scrum teams to thrive. This key position will put you in a central and challenging position, which offers a great opportunity to be highly visible within the client organization, create impact, further develop facilitation and coaching skills, and accelerate your professional growth.

Requirements:

  • 4+ years professional experience as a Scrum Master
  • Certified (e.g. PSM1, SAFe 5.0 Scrum Master)
  • Preferably some experience with Agile tooling (e.g. Jira, TargetProcess).
  • Natural listener and can work with several types of people in- and outside the team
  • Can coach one or more teams to improve their collaboration and Agile way of working
  • Will challenge existing ways of working, and (help) implement improvements where necessary
  • Can explain why certain behavior or processes help or block the team
  • Knows how to collaborate with and challenge the Product Owner and other stakeholders
  • Able to organise meetings, training or workshops and has good facilitation skills
  • Wants to play an active role in internal company Agile community
  • Will play an active part in developing and coaching colleagues to become a Scrum Master
  • Knows how to motivate a team to be at their best every day

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Scrum Management

