Scrum Master Agile – Gauteng Johannesburg

About the job

As a Scrum Master, you will help teams from our clients with their Agile way of working, more specifically help Scrum teams to thrive. This key position will put you in a central and challenging position, which offers a great opportunity to be highly visible within the client organization, create impact, further develop facilitation and coaching skills, and accelerate your professional growth.

Requirements:

4+ years professional experience as a Scrum Master

Certified (e.g. PSM1, SAFe 5.0 Scrum Master)

Preferably some experience with Agile tooling (e.g. Jira, TargetProcess).

Natural listener and can work with several types of people in- and outside the team

Can coach one or more teams to improve their collaboration and Agile way of working

Will challenge existing ways of working, and (help) implement improvements where necessary

Can explain why certain behavior or processes help or block the team

Knows how to collaborate with and challenge the Product Owner and other stakeholders

Able to organise meetings, training or workshops and has good facilitation skills

Wants to play an active role in internal company Agile community

Will play an active part in developing and coaching colleagues to become a Scrum Master

Knows how to motivate a team to be at their best every day

Desired Skills:

Agile

Scrum Management

