Senior Business Analyst (Capital Markets) – Gauteng Sandton

Our client in the financial industry is looking to recruit a Senior Business Analyst with Capital Markets experience to join an IT team responsible for systems pricing derivatives markets instruments, and to be the main link between business and IT in process delivery.

Qualification Required:

BCom/BSc in a numerate field such as Computer Science, Finance, Engineering, Mathematics, etc

Industry recognized Business Analysis certifications.

FRM/CFA professional finance certifications are an advantage

Experience Required:

7 years of Business Analysis experience

2 years’ business analysis in capital markets such as equities, forex, bonds, commodities, and derivatives

2 years’ business analysis experience in agile delivery of large projects

Experience in derivatives trading, pricing, clearing and settlement is an advantage

Key Responsibilities:

Liaise with stakeholders to elicit and document complex requirements in one-to-one or group workshops

Prioritize requirements with Product Owner to identify project deliverables and timeframes

Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence, and negotiate to achieve win-win outcomes.

Test and validate the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements on completion of development

Help coordinate project delivery by participating in design reviews and walk-throughs to communicate systems designs and validate proposed solutions

Analyze, validate, and document business organizational and/or operational requirements and provide alternatives and make recommendations.

Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.

Define the success criteria using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification.

Collaborate with various business areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions across business

Compile training material and provide end-user training to stakeholders where relevant

Location – Sandton, Johannesburg

Contract duration: 12 months

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Critical Thinking

Spreadsheet software

Judgment and Decision Making

Active Listening

Tax preparation software

Accounting Software

