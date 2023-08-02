Senior DevOps Engineer – Rotation – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

International end user environment with head offices based in the Midrand area is looking for DevOps Engineers looking to step out of the ordinary to join a world leading premium manufacturer working with bleeding edge tech alongside Germany’s finest Engineers.
You will be required to take a lead role in the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) and work with latest technologies and trends, which mainly include topics like Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud or Edge computing
If you have several years of experience APM as well as Log Aggregation like Dynatrace or other monitoring systems and CI/CD tools. If you are thrilled about latest technology, full of energy and ambition, are hands-on and a great team player, this is the right position for you. APPLY NOW!!!
Technical knowledge – Required:
- Profound experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Kubernetes or Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- At least 4 years’ worth of hands-on software development experience with object-oriented programming languages such as C#, Java or Go
- Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures and Container Technologies such as Docker
- Experience with cloud technologies (Microsoft Azure is a plus)
- Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
- Infrastructure as Code (Terraform),
- Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)
- Linux VMs
- Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
- Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)
- Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
- Infrastructure as Code (ARM templates, Terraform),
- Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)
- Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions
- Event Hubs, Service Bus, IoT Hub
- Experience with Databases Sql and NoSQL
- Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g. RabbitMQ
Experience with:
- Visual Studio IDE
- Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- GIT
- Experience in AGILE or SCRUM
- Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
- Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website
- Troubleshooting
- Experience with C# or related .NET technologies is not a must but big advantage
Reference Number for this position is GZ54236 which is a long-term contract position based between Midrand, Rosslyn and home offering a cost to company rate of between R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- REST
- GIT
- C#
- .NET
- Java
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree